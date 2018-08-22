Reports released in shooting death of Missouri informant

A Missouri police officer who had been with the force for a month says he fatally shot a confidential informant because he feared for his and another officer's lives, according to recently released reports.
The Aurora-Marionville Police Department released the documents to the Springfield News-Leader detailing how a setup traffic stop went wrong and led to Savannah Hill's death.
Hill, 21, informed authorities that she was with Mason Farris, 19, who was wanted for a parole violation, the documents said. Police planned a designated traffic stop May 5 with the intention of arresting Farris.
After officers stopped the car that Hill was driving, a commotion broke out inside the vehicle, the documents said. Officer Chris Kozisek said the car began backing into him as he approached. Officer David Chatman, who had been hired about a month prior, went to assist Kozisek when the vehicle began reversing again.
"Officer Kozisek was still lying on the ground as the vehicle came backwards," Chatman said. "Fearing for Officer Kozisek's life as well as my own, I began firing my department issued weapon into the back of the vehicle, aiming at the driver in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop so it would not injure or kill both of us. I continued firing until the vehicle stopped accelerating in reverse."
Farris was taken into custody. Hill was hospitalized and died two days later.
The department doesn't have video of the shooting and photographs can't be released yet because they're part of the criminal case against Farris, said Chief Richard Witthuhn.
Chatman was placed on administrative leave but returned to full duty on May 28, Witthuhn said. A Lawrence County prosecutor cleared Chatman of wrongdoing.
Kozisek was transported to a hospital and was placed on medical leave before returning to full duty May 14, Witthuhn said.
