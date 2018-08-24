Rep. Mia Love to rally with Mitt Romney as she defends seat

Republican Utah Congresswoman Mia Love will host a campaign rally Friday with the state's beloved adopted son, Mitt Romney, as her tight re-election race kicks into high gear.
The event will link her campaign to Romney's U.S. Senate race and highlight the support she has with more than 40 other elected officials.
As Love defends her seat, one factor she's contending with is ambivalence about President Donald Trump.
Though Utah is conservative and Trump ultimately won the state in 2016, many voters are uncomfortable with his bombastic style and his comments on women and immigrants.
Trump is planning to spend a month on the campaign trial this fall helping boost GOP candidates, but Utah isn't on his list.
Romney, meanwhile, was one of Trump's highest-profile critics in 2016. Though the relationship is largely patched up now, Romney has said he'd continue to speak up on substantial matters.
The former Massachusetts governor is well known in Utah for being the first Mormon presidential candidate for a major party and his role organizing the 2002 Winter Olympics. He's the heavy favorite in the race to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.
Love, meanwhile, is in a close re-election race in a district that includes the politically mixed Salt Lake City suburbs.
She's being challenged by Democrat Ben McAdams, the mayor of Salt Lake County. He has the support of the Democratic Party's campaign arm, which thinks he can aid the goal of taking back control of the U.S. House.
The candidates are nearly tied for campaign cash on hand. Each had about $1.25 million in the bank at the end of June.
McAdams has framed himself as a centrist who gets things done while attacking Love as a "no show."
Love has pushed back on that and highlighted conservative issues like abortion.
She's distanced herself from Trump policies on trade and slammed an expletive he used to describe her parents' home country of Haiti.
Romney also campaigned for Love in 2014, the year she became the first black female Republican in Congress when she won the seat from retiring Democrat Jim Matheson.
Comments