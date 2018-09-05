Ex-councilman charged with child sex crime in North Carolina

A former North Carolina city councilman who resigned under pressure has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy.
The Fayetteville Observer reports a lawyer for 49-year-old Tyrone A. Williams says the former Fayetteville City Council member turned himself in Tuesday.
Williams resigned from the council in May, after nearly a month of calls to resign from fellow councilmembers. An audio recording of a December meeting had surfaced in which he told a developer he could resolve a minor property title issue for $15,000. Williams maintained he did nothing wrong.
According to warrant paperwork, the sex charge also stems from December, but few details are available.
In a statement, Williams' lawyer called the charges "despicable and baseless," asserting they arose from Williams' "very contentious relationship" with his ex-wife.
