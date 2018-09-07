Police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ gunman

Authorities say they are searching for a man who they say shot a woman several times outside her home south of Tacoma.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says they're looking for 39-year-old Tony French, who they believe shot his ex-girlfriend in front of her home in the Frederickson area.
The sheriff's department says he fled in a black 2005 Toyota Corolla with Oregon license plate 955HEE and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
French is described 5 feet 11 inches and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer the woman is expected to survive.
Deputies believe the two have been in a custody dispute over their 18-month-old child. The child wasn't injured.
There is a history of domestic violence, Troyer told The News Tribune.
