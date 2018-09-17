After recount, Koh concedes Democratic House primary

After a district-wide recount, Democrat Dan Koh has conceded defeat in a Sept. 4 congressional primary in Massachusetts.
Koh told supporters in an e-mail on Monday that it was time to unite behind the winner of the race, Lori Trahan.
The announcement came as the recount in the 3rd congressional district was winding down, and Trahan appeared to be adding slightly to her lead.
Koh requested a recount after the initial count showed him trailing Trahan by 122 votes after the 10-way Democratic primary. The candidates were vying for the Democratic nomination for the seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas, who did not seek re-election.
Trahan will face Republican Rick Green and independent candidate Mike Mullen in November.
