Federal lawsuits filed over police treatment of protesters

A series of federal lawsuits have been filed over the police treatment of protesters after last year's acquittal of white former St. Louis officer in the shooting of a black suspect.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suits were filed Monday on behalf of two people pepper-sprayed at City Hall and 14 others caught in what's called a kettle. It involves police forming lines and encircling protesters when crowds become unruly. The practice has drawn objections from those who say it ensnares innocent people who cannot escape and subjects them to rough treatment that can include being struck by officers and pepper sprayed, not to mention detained for hours.
St. Louis City Counselor Julian Bush said he had not seen the lawsuits and couldn't comment on them.
