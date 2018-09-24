2-year window for child sex abuse suits advances in House

Kelly Williams carries a sign voicing support for legislation that would change the statute of limitations for child sex crimes, during a march in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. At right is her husband Brent. A proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window to sue over allegations that would otherwise be too old to pursue was overwhelmingly approved by the state House on Monday, as supporters cheered from the gallery. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Steve Mellon