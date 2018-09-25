City fights subpoena for records in fatal police shooting

An Alabama city is asking a judge to deny a subpoena from county prosecutors for records related to a fatal police shooting.
Al.com reports Huntsville's city attorney filed a motion Monday asking a judge to reject the Madison County prosecutor's record request, or allow Huntsville to provide sealed records. Prosecutors want the release of audio and video recordings from Huntsville Officer William Darby's internal review and board hearing, which Darby's defense has request as part of discovery.
Darby was charged with murder by a county grand jury for the April fatal shooting of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker, who police say was armed and suicidal.
Darby and two other officers testified at the hearing and were told it wouldn't be used against them in court.
A hearing is set for Friday.
