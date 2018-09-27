NJ Legislature set to vote on new anti-harassment policy

New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on adopting their first new harassment policy in nearly a decade, and the first of the #MeToo era.
The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate scheduled Thursday votes on the policy. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin unveiled it last week.
The eight-page policy supersedes a five-and-a-half-page 2009 document and includes a handful of changes, among them the requirement for anti-harassment training at least every two years.
The policy came after a review by lawmakers who began pushing for updates amid accounts of sexual misconduct as part of the #MeToo movement.
Earlier this year, The Associated Press filed records requests with legislatures in every state seeking information on the number of sexual misconduct or harassment complaints.
New Jersey was among a majority with no publicly available records.
