SUNY community college opens new culinary arts center

One of the State University of New York's community colleges has opened a new culinary arts center in an upstate city's revitalized downtown.
State officials on Wednesday announced that SUNY Adirondack's new facility has opened in downtown Glens Falls. The project was one of eight in the city supported by one of the state's $10 million grants awarded in 2016 for downtown revitalization initiatives.
Empire State Development CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky says the culinary arts center will provide opportunities for education and training for the Glens Falls area while offering residents and visitors "a great place to eat."
The 8,000-square-foot, nearly $2 million facility will allow the college to double its culinary arts program enrollment. It features a teaching kitchen, a 100-seat student-run restaurant and a bake shop.
