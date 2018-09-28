US House OKs bill to boost FDR National Historic Site

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved legislation authorizing the federal government to acquire nearly 90 acres of land next to the Home of Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site in the Hudson Valley.
Republican Congressman John Faso, of Columbia County, says the FDR Historic Preservation Act passed the House this week by a vote of 394 to 15.
The legislation authorities the secretary of the interior to use donated funds to acquire 89 acres directly adjacent to FDR historic site in Hyde Park, the Dutchess County hometown of the former New York governor and 32nd president of the United States.
The property's owner bequeathed the parcel in 2014 to Scenic Hudson, a Poughkeepsie-based land preservation group. The mostly undeveloped site protects views of the Hudson Valley from the historic site.
