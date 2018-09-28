Food benefits available to more residents harmed by storm

Residents in North Carolina counties hardest hit by Hurricane Florence and with storm losses or damage can get help with groceries if they don't normally qualify for food stamps.
The Department of Health and Human Services said the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program begins Friday in 27 eastern counties that have received federal disaster designations.
Households who qualify will receive a one-time benefit through a debit card to help buy food. An individual would receive $192 and a four-person family would get $640. People must apply in person at one of dozens of program sites through the counties. They must show proofs of identity and residency and fall below certain income levels.
The program application period ends Oct. 6.
