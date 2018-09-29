How Sen. Flake brought the Senate back from the brink

Sen. Jeff Flake, R- Ariz., is questioned by reporters about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Friday Sept. 28, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. After a flurry of last-minute negotiations, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court after agreeing to a late call from Sen. Flake for a one week investigation into sexual assault allegation against the high court nominee. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo