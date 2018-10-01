Trial set for 1 of 4 impeached W.Va. Supreme Court justices

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, West Virginia Senate president, Mitch Carmichael, middle left, presides over a bench conference in the Senate chambers during the pre-trial impeachment conference in the West Virginia State Senate chambers at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Four justices were impeached by the House of Delegates in August. The cases targeted spending, including renovations to the justices’ offices, and also raised questions about corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty. Justice Beth Walker’s trial is set to start Monday, Oct. 1, in the state Senate. Steve Helber, File AP Photo