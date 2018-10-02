Nelson, Scott square off in Florida Senate debate

FILE - In this June 26, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., asks questions about separated children being housed in Florida, of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on prescription drug pricing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Nelson and Republican challenger Gov. Rick Scott are meeting in the first debate in their campaign for Florida’s highly competitive U.S. Senate seat. The two will square off Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, for the taped event in the studios of Telemundo 51 in Miramar. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo