California’s Feinstein takes lead role in court fight

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, OCT. 6, 2018, AND THEREAFTER - FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein is being challenged for her seat by fellow Democrat, state Sen. Kevin de Leon, in the upcoming California election. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo