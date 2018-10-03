Montana appealing cold case rape ruling to US Supreme Court

This undated photo provided by the Montana Department of Corrections shows Ronald Tipton. Montana attorney general Tm Fox is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a 2003 ruling that says it’s unconstitutional to bring new criminal charges after the state’s statute of limitations has expired. Fox said Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, that Tipton, whose DNA matched evidence left after the rape of an 8-year-old girl should still be brought to justice, even if the match wasn’t made for nearly three decades. (Montana Department of Corrections via AP) uncredited AP