Tester goes on the attack in Montana US Senate race debate

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Ranking Member Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C. Political observers say a key factor in deciding the outcome of Montana’s high-profile Senate race will be whether independent women who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 stick with the president and support Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale this year. Democratic leaders and advocacy groups say women are highly motivated to vote in the Nov. 6 election with absentee ballots being mailed out on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Alex Brandon AP