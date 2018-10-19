Police hire raises criticism in New Mexico’s largest city

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2015 file photo, police gather outside of City Hall while searching for a gunman in Albuquerque, N.M. Albuquerque police on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, announced the hiring of a law enforcement veteran to manage a unit for dispatchers and real-time crime analysts who was accused decades ago in a lawsuit of using excessive force during a traffic stop. Mary Hudetz, File AP Photo