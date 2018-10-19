Gillibrand cancels debate over Charter Communications strike

FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., walks during a break in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Gillibrand has canceled a debate Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, against Republican Chele Farley because of a labor dispute involving the cable TV stations that were set to air the debate. Gillibrand, a Democrat running for re-election Nov. 6, said Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, she would withdraw from the Spectrum News debate because of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers strike against Spectrum’s parent company, Charter Communications. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo