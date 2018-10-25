Texts to voters purportedly from Trump roil Kansas election

Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, left, D-Topeka, holds up a copy of texts to Kansas voters as House Minority Leader Jim Ward, right, D-Wichita, watches during a news conference, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The texts claim to be from the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump and the Democratic leaders fear they are confusing voters. John Hanna AP Photo