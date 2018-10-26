Democratic senator says Trump needs to try to unite country

Ohio's Democratic U.S. senator is calling on the Donald Trump-backed congressman trying to unseat him to urge the president to try to unite the country.
The Republican congressman responded that there's too much divisive rhetoric on both sides and that there needs to be more bipartisanship.
Second-term Sen. Sherrod Brown and fourth-term Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see) had their third and last scheduled debate Friday evening at Miami University, hours after the Trump administration announced an arrest in the nationwide mail-bomb scare targeting prominent Democrats who have traded criticism with Trump.
Renacci says Brown puts Washington first. Brown says Renacci puts the rich first.
Brown, 65, is considered a clear favorite. Trump tried to boost Renacci, 59, at an Oct. 12 rally in nearby Warren County.
Comments