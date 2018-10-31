Kobach echoes Trump on citizenship issue in hot Kansas race

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Republican Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach looks on as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Laura Kelly answers a question during a debate in Wichita, Kan. Kobach is echoing President Donald Trump’s assertion that Trump can deny U.S. citizenship to babies born to parents living in the country illegally. Kelly’s campaign declined Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, to comment on Kobach’s comments. The Wichita Eagle via AP, File Brian Hayes