Indicted Republican’s race to test partisanship in Trump era

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter leaves an arraignment hearing in San Diego after he and his wife, Margaret, pleaded not guilty to charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses. His Democratic opponent is trying to make him pay a political price. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaign has been airing TV ads, calling the congressman an embarrassment to the Southern California district. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo