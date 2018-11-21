Hennepin County sheriff won’t seek recount in election loss

Longtime Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek will not seek a recount in his narrow loss in the Nov. 6 election.
Stanek had seven days to request a recount after the county canvassing board on Nov. 13 certified challenger Dave "Hutch" Hutchinson the winner. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Stanek declined to do so by the Tuesday deadline.
He would have had to pay the $95,000 cost of a recount himself.
Stanek has been Hennepin County sheriff for 12 years. Hutchinson, a Metro Transit sergeant, beat him by a margin of less than 1 percent. He'll take office Jan. 8.
