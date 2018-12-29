Louisiana sheriff’s office to let public see new jail

The public is getting an opportunity next month to see Lafourche Parish's new jail.
Officials have already toured the $40 million Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex during its grand opening Dec. 19, and now residents will have a chance to walk through the facility, the sheriff's office said.
Three public tours will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Jan. 6. The second tour is scheduled at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 and the third is planned for 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, the Houma Courier reported .
Registration is required, and the deadline to register is 5 p.m. Jan. 4. Contact Sgt. Karyn Dardar at 985-860-7575.
Construction of the 118,095-square-foot (10971.3-square-meter) structure began in 2016 after parish residents in 2014 approved a 0.2 percent sales tax for the project.
Inmates will be moved from the parish jail just across the road in about three weeks, the sheriff's office said.
Originally built in 1976, the current facility holds about 245 inmates. With little room to expand the aging building, a number of parish inmates are sent to other parishes at an added cost, authorities have said.
The new complex will house more than 500 inmates, with room to grow, and will focus on rehabilitation and reducing the rate of recidivism, the sheriff's office said. The facility will provide education on job interviews, parenting and other training to help inmates become productive citizens.
The department also provides opportunities for inmates to earn high school or higher education credits. Students from Nicholls State University will help lead some of these programs in the new facility.
Sheriff's Lt. Brennan Matherne said the jail tours will help highlight how the new facility will operate.
"This is certainly an opportunity for the public to see their tax dollars at work," Matherne said. "This is Sheriff Craig Webre's vision that he presented to the voters in 2014, and it has been realized. We understand some people may never want to see the inside of a 'jail,' but we encourage citizens to come see what we intend to accomplish to provide a better quality of life for all residents."
