Departure of Trump’s GOP critics in Senate leaves a void

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. President Donald Trump’s most prominent GOP critics on Capitol Hill are days away from completing their Senate careers, raising the question of who will take their place as willing to publicly criticize a president who remains popular with Republican voters. Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee engaged in a war of words with the president on myriad issues over the past 18 months, generating headlines and fiery tweets from a president who insists on getting the last word. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo