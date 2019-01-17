Michigan secretary of state wants deal on redistricting suit

New Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is seeking to settle a lawsuit that could upset districts in the Michigan Legislature and the state's congressional delegation.
The Democrat on Thursday filed a brief seeking to halt a trial scheduled for Feb. 5. The move could potentially lead to the redrawing of the maps before the 2020 election.
Benson says it is "clear" that a federal judge in Detroit has found "significant evidence of partisan gerrymandering." Democrats and others in 2017 sued to challenge the Republican-drawn seats.
Republicans involved in the case either declined to comment or could not be reached Thursday night.
The maps are in effect through the 2020 election.
Voters in November approved a plan to take redistricting away from lawmakers starting in the 2022 election.
