Vermont’s governor to bachelor party-goers: Enjoy the snow

Vermont's governor is congratulating a bachelor on his upcoming wedding after his bachelor party at a Vermont ski resort this weekend drew national attention when an errant email invited a stranger.
The email about the ski weekend for Angelo went to Will Novak of Phoenix instead of Bill Novak of Brooklyn. The Arizona Novak didn't know the bachelor, but the party sounded like a good time so he emailed back as a joke to say he was in. The party-goers agreed that Novak should join the fun.
Gov. Phil Scott tweeted: "Please extend my congratulations to Angelo and his bride-to-be on their wedding! It's always great when new people visit Vermont."
He encouraged the party-goers to be safe and enjoy the snow.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments