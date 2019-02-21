Citizens accuse Seattle police of backtracking on reforms

A citizen-advisory panel accuses the city of Seattle of backtracking on federally-mandated police reforms after enacting a labor agreement with the city's rank-and-file union that doesn't improve transparency.
The Seattle Times reports the group, in a court filing, urged a federal judge to direct the city to fix flaws in the agreement with the Seattle Police Officers Guild.
The Community Police Commission said to U.S. District Judge James Robart that the city "bargained away critical reforms . crafted carefully and deliberately, drawing on hard lessons over many years with the existing system."
The group's court filing could prompt a federal judge to find the city out of compliance and order it to renegotiate parts of the agreement with the guild.
