Measure seeks to move legislative sessions from Juneau

File - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, people enter the Alaska State Capitol, in Juneau, Alaska. A proposed ballot measure seeks to move Alaska legislative sessions to Anchorage without moving the capital. Ken Jacobus, an attorney assisting sponsors of the effort, says legislatures normally meet in a state's capital city but shouldn't have to. He says the sponsors want Alaska's Legislature to be more accessible. Regular and generally extended and special sessions are held in Juneau. Becky Bohrer, File AP Photo