Family claims dual Saudi-US citizen detained and tortured

FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The family of a dual Saudi-U.S. citizen imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for more than a year are claiming that he has been subjected to routine torture and is on the verge of an emotional breakdown. In seeking to publicize the issue, the family will have to contend with the extremely tight public relationship between Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman, popularly referred to as MBS. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo