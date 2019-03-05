Ex-White House counsel calls Robert Mueller ‘American hero’

FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, White House lawyer Ty Cobb gets into his car at the White House in Washington. The former White House special counsel considers special prosecutor Robert Mueller “an American hero.” Cobb tells ABC News’ podcast “The Investigation” he does not share President Donald Trump’s opinion that Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the election is “a witch hunt.” Cobb says Mueller is a “very justice-oriented person.” Susan Walsh, File AP Photo