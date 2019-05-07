Maine passes law to help sick lobstermen keep licenses

A new law in Maine is designed to help lobster fishermen who develop major illnesses keep their licenses active.

The bill allows lobstermen who get a temporary medical waiver to fish on days they feel well enough to do so, and they can designate a qualified relative to fish using their license when they do not. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill into law last week.

Democratic Rep. Jay McCreight, of Harpswell, submitted the bill. She says she was motivated to craft the bill after a constituent came to her about how his terminal illness hurt his ability to continue lobstering.

McCreight says the passage of the law is the result of two years of work. It'll go into effect three months after the Maine Legislature adjourns.