Court rules immigrants can be deported for marijuana crime

A federal appeals court has ruled that California's legalization of marijuana doesn't protect immigrants from deportation if they were convicted of pot crimes before voters approved the new law in 2016.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco denied on Friday the appeal of a woman who was convicted in 2014 of possession of marijuana for sale.

Claudia Prado, who is in Orange County jail facing deportation, got a state court to reduce her felony conviction to a misdemeanor under the new law. Prado then applied for political asylum, arguing that she should not be removed because she was longer guilty of a felony crime.

However, the appeals court ruled federal immigration law does not recognize the state's decision to reclassify a valid conviction.