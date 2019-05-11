National Politics

3 finalists named for Cherokee County Schools’ chief

The Associated Press

GAFFNEY, S.C.

The Cherokee County School District board of trustees has narrowed its superintendent search to three finalists.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports the finalists announced Friday are Cynthia Ambrose, the deputy superintendent for learning services in the Charleston County School District; Dana G. Fall, the chief operations officer in the Sumter School District; and Greggory R. Slate, the senior director of secondary schools and administration for the Rockingham County School District in Eden, North Carolina.

Slate was also a finalist for Spartanburg County School District 5 superintendent in April.

One of the three will replace interim Superintendent Donald Andrews, who was appointed in December after the resignation of former Superintendent Quincie Moore. Moore left after a Dec. 3 DUI charge.

A final round of interviews will be conducted May 20-22.

