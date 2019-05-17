Republican, Democrat senators to speak to Arizona Chamber

Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally are scheduled to speak to a crowd at an Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry event to give an update on action in Washington, D.C.

The state's two senators won't be on the stage together Friday, however. The Democrat and Republican instead are set to speak separately at the Chamber's capitol hill luncheon.

Sinema beat McSally in November to win the seat vacated by Republican Jeff Flake. Gov. Doug Ducey then appointed McSally to the late Sen. John McCain's old seat following the resignation of placeholder Jon Kyl.