House Speaker Pelosi to headline state Democrats’ fundraiser

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (puh-LOH'-see) will be the featured speaker at the annual fundraising dinner for Ohio Democrats.

The California Democrat is scheduled to speak at the state Democratic Party's "legacy dinner" at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Friday. Tickets started at $250.

Pelosi's appearance comes as 2020 presidential campaigning has already begun in the politically divided state. That's included recent stops by Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala (KAH'-mah-lah) Harris.

Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made Ohio visits last month to tout Trump administration policies.

State Democratic Chairman David Pepper says as Democrats gear up for 2020, Pelosi has shown what it means to stand up to this president.

Trump decisively carried Ohio in 2016, after Democrat Barack Obama won Ohio twice.