Man guilty of threatening congressman, judge

A Florida man has been convicted of threatening a judge and a congressman.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 44-year-old Kojo Khayrallah was found guilty Friday of two counts of making written threats to kill or do bodily harm. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

Khayrallah was arrested last year after authorities say he sent messages to U.S. Rep. John Rutherford and 4th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Mark Mahon.

Khayrallah was committed to a state hospital for four months. Since then, he's awaited trail in the county jail.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When question by a detective last June, Khayrallah explained the he has felt wronged by the court after multiple domestic legal battles. He also said he felt targeted by Rutherford because he was a militant black rights activist and leader of the local New Black Panther Party.