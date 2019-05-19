Former Sen. Shafer elected chairman of Georgia GOP

Former state senator and executive director of the state Republican Party David Shafer has been elected chairman of the Georgia GOP.

Shafer was elected Saturday at the party's state convention in Savannah. His victory comes just months after losing a bruising runoff for lieutenant governor.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the election puts Shafer in charge of an apparatus that will coordinate millions in spending and plan campaign strategy ahead of the 2020 presidential race.

Shafer had pledged to strengthen what he called "neglected" grassroots operations in several counties that have no local GOP organizations. And he said he wanted to reverse a trend of Democratic victories in suburbs near Atlanta by reviving more confrontational tactics and going "back on the offensive."

Shafer succeeds John Watson, who didn't seek another term.