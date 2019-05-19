Las Vegas attorney appointed to the Nevada Gaming Commission

Las Vegas attorney Steve Cohen has been appointed to the formerly vacant seat on the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says Cohen brings a wealth of experience in gaming law and will make an excellent addition to the commission.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that Cohen is a founding partner of the Cohen Johnson law firm and has a background in gaming law, casino litigation and jury and court trials.

After graduating with a business degree from UNLV in 1978, Cohen attended what is now known as the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

Last month, Sisolak announced the appointment of attorney Rosa Solis-Rainey to the five-person gaming commission.

The other members of the commission are John Moran, Deborah Fuetsch and Tony Alamo.