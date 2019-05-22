Remains of World War II soldier from Tennessee coming home

Remains of a World War II soldier from Tennessee who was killed in Germany are coming home.

State officials say the remains of Army Pfc. William F. Delaney of Kingston are set to arrive Wednesday at Knoxville's airport. Funeral services for the fallen 24-year-old soldier are scheduled on May 27 in Kingston.

Delaney, who went by his middle name Frank , was fighting with the 4th Infantry Division when his battalion launched an artillery strike against German soldiers near Grosshau in the Hurtgen Forest on Nov. 22, 1944. Military officials say an artillery shell struck Delaney's foxhole, and he was killed.

Delaney's remains were deemed unidentifiable after the war. After further investigation, the remains were disinterred in 2017 and they underwent DNA analysis.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was officially accounted for in December.