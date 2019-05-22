The Latest: Schiff says Justice agrees to turn over docs

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks during a hearing without former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who was a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on Congress and investigations into President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

The chairman of the House intelligence committee has postponed a meeting to enforce a subpoena against the Justice Department after the department agreed to hand over a cache of documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

California Rep. Adam Schiff said the department "will begin turning over to the committee twelve categories of counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials as part of an initial rolling production."

On Tuesday, the department offered to provide documents if the committee agreed not to enforce the subpoena. Schiff had said the panel would take "enforcement action" but had not specified if that would be contempt of Congress or some other sort of action.

The agreement is a rare detente in escalating tensions between Congress and President Donald Trump's administration over oversight matters.

12:15 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is feeling the heat from a small but growing number of House Democrats calling for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Trump's latest defiance of congressional investigation of his administration and his own actions came Tuesday when he ordered his former counsel, Don McGahn, to refuse to appear at a House hearing despite a subpoena.

Pelosi has taken a methodical approach to the idea of impeachment and is calling a meeting on Wednesday to discuss strategy.

Some Democratic leaders are backing Pelosi but signaling that a march to impeachment may at some point become inevitable.

The Democratic majority leader, Maryland's Steny Hoyer, says lawmakers might be confronting the largest cover-up in American history and that if a House inquiry leads to impeachment, "so be it."