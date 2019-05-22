Man killed by Auburn police identified

A man fatally shot by Auburn police after police say he refusing to drop a knife has been identified as Ensoa Strickland Jr.

The News Tribune reports an argument between Strickland and a woman prompted neighbors in the Palermo Apartments to call 911 at about 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Police responded and spoke with Strickland in the parking lot.

Police say the conversation turned into a physical fight, and Strickland wielded a knife.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police say after repeatedly ignoring commands to drop the weapon, two officers fired their on-duty weapons, striking Strickland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were not injured. Both were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.