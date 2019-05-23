AP sources: Pentagon proposing a troop buildup in Mideast

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan speaks to reporters after a classified briefing for members of Congress on Iran, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo

U.S. officials say the Pentagon is drawing up plans to send as many as 10,000 more troops to the Middle East as a bulwark against potential threats from Iran.

It's not clear if all, some or any of the force buildup will be approved by President Donald Trump. The president has repeatedly emphasized the need to reduce America's troop presence in the region.

The plans are expected to be presented to the White House on Thursday morning. The meeting comes as tensions with Iran continue to simmer.

The officials tell The Associated Press that the troops would be defensive forces, and the discussions include additional Patriot missile batteries and ships and increased efforts to monitor Iran. They were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.