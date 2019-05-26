John McCain’s son will accept Truman award for his father

The son of U.S. Sen. John McCain will accept the Truman Public Service Award in his late father's name.

The Independence Examiner reports the city of Independence bestows the award each year to someone in public life who followed President Harry Truman's traits such as ability, honesty and integrity.

Doug McCain will accept the award during a ceremony June 1 at the Truman Memorial Building. The event is free and open to the public.

John McCain died last year. He spent 30 years in the U.S. Senate and was the Republican nominee for president in 2008. He also was a Navy pilot who was a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

McCain accepted the Truman Good Neighbor Award in 2016.