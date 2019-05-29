The Latest: White House says it was told Mueller might speak

FILE - In this April 18, 2019, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. Barr is taking aim judges who issue rulings blocking nationwide policies. Barr is speaking May 21 to the American Law Institute. He says judges who issue these so-called nationwide injunctions are hampering President Donald Trump’s agenda. AP Photo

The Latest on special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

The White House says it was given a heads-up that special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL'-ur) might be making a public statement about his Russia probe.

A White House official says the White House was not caught off-guard by Mueller's announcement that he would be speaking Wednesday about the report.

It will be Mueller's first statement on the report. He's not expected to take questions.

It's unclear what Mueller intends to say, but the statement comes amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr over the handling of his report.

Mueller's report revealed that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller's removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president. Trump has called the investigation a "witch hunt."

9:40 a.m.

Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first public statement on the results of his nearly two-year long Russia investigation on Wednesday.

That's according to the Justice Department, which said he would speak at 11 a.m. Mueller has not spoken publicly since he was appointed in May 2017.

Mueller investigated Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with Donald Trump's campaign.