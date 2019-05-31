Man convicted in killing of police informant seeks new trial

A Maine man convicted of killing a man who told police about a friend's involvement in a burglary is seeking a new trial.

The Sun Journal reports 29-year-old Michael McNaughton has filed a petition for post-conviction review and appeal claiming his constitutional rights were violated and that his attorneys were ineffective.

Prosecutors say McNaughton and another man beat and strangled 20-year-old Romeo Parent, of Lewiston, in 2013 for being a "snitch."

McNaughton was sentenced to life in prison.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court rejected his conviction appeal in 2017.

His current petition includes nearly a dozen claims, including that his attorney failed to call necessary expert witnesses and failed to object to misleading and false statements made by the prosecutor.

Testimony on the petition will be heard next month.