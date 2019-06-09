University of Montana opening portions of Baucus archives

The University of Montana is allowing public access to portions of the official archives of the state's longest-serving U.S. senator.

The documents at the university's Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library in Missoula span much of the career of former U.S. Sen. Max Baucus.

They include speeches, photographs, press releases, floor statements and legislation sponsored by the Montana Democrat.

Baucus served two terms in the U.S. House and in the Senate from 1978 to 2014. He was U.S. ambassador to China from 2014 to 2017.

University of Montana archivist Natalie Bond says the Baucus papers offer deep insights into political and cultural changes in U.S. society.