National Politics
Arizona Democrats release plans to pick convention delegates
The Arizona Democratic Party says it will send 78 delegates and six alternates to the party's 2020 convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The party said Monday that it's submitted detailed plans for choosing those delegates to the Democratic National Committee for review.
Arizona Democratic Party Executive Director Herschel Fink says Arizona will be a battleground state in next year's presidential election, and that begins with sending a diverse group of delegates to represent the state at the convention.
